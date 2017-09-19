Blues' Sanford, Bouwmeester to miss time with injuries

ST. LOUIS -- The Blues haven't even reached their first exhibition game and players already are being placed on the shelf.

The Blues, who open their preseason schedule Tuesday night at Dallas, announced Tuesday that forward Zach Sanford will have surgery on a dislocated left shoulder and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester will be out at least three weeks after breaking his left ankle.

Sanford is expected to miss five to six months. He was injured Friday, the team's first day of training camp.

Bouwmeester, whose ankle will be re-examined in three weeks,was hurt in a team scrimmage Sunday.

Sanford came to the Blues in a trade-deadline deal for defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in February.