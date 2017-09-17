UFC Fight Night: Rockhold wins in return; knockouts aplenty in Pittsburgh

No weird draws here, tonight!

While Canelo-GGG ended in a somewhat bizarre draw, the fights at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Pittsburgh weren't living it up to the judges.

Welcome back, @LukeRockhold! Rockhold finishes Branch in Round 2! pic.twitter.com/LIEP9qb8vA — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 17, 2017

Luke Rockhold got the best of David Branch submitting the fighter with strikes in night's main event, but not to be outdone, the undercard fighters combined for three knockouts including Mike Perry's ruthless knee against Alex Reyes.

Returning after over the year out of the octagon, Rockhold looked a bit rusty to start the main event as Branch pressed the issue early. Shaking off the cobwebs, Rockhold steadied himself and began his own assault in the second round.

Landing multiple strikes, Rockhold took Branch's back near the edge of the cage. From there the former UFC champ went to work landing multiple right-hand blows to side of Branch's face. With Branch unable to dislodge Rockhold, the referee ended the fight as Rockhold continued to rain down strikes.

After the fight, Rockhold hinted at a possible jump in weight class in the future. However, when pushed on the issue, Rockhold admitted he had unfinished business before leaving the middleweight division.