Panthers acquire Jamie McGinn from Coyotes in exchange for Jason Demers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Sunday the club has acquired forward Jamie McGinn from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Jason Demers.

"Jamie brings size, skill and grit to our lineup and makes us a tougher team to play against," said Tallon. "He's played in over 500 NHL games and possesses a strong game on both sides of the puck. Jamie will be a welcome addition to our club as we move forward through training camp and into the season."

McGinn, 29, recorded 17 points (9-8-17) in 72 games with Arizona during the 2016-17 season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Fergus, Ontario, has produced 184 points (100-84-184) in 522 NHL games for Arizona (2016-17), Anaheim (2016), Buffalo (2015-16), Colorado (2012-2015) and San Jose (2008-12).

The veteran forward was originally selected by San Jose in the second round (36th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

Panthers training camp continues at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Fla., this week with on-ice sessions starting at 10:25 A.M. on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Florida is set to visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for a doubleheader at Bridgestone Arena at 4:30 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. (ET).

