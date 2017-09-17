NFL
Bradford inactive, Keenum to start Sunday for Vikings
The Vikings have made Sam Bradford inactive early Sunday, meaning Case Keenum will get the start at quarterback for Minnesota at Pittsburgh.
More Vikings coverage
- Bradford inactive, Keenum to start Sunday for Vikings
- Vikings sign QB Sloter to 53-man roster from practice squad
- Miami pride at stake for Rhodes, Brown as Vikings face Steelers
- Bradford expected to play Sunday for Vikings despite knee injury
- Vikings to prove dominant Week 1 performance wasn't a mirage
Bradford played spectacularly in a Week 1 victory over New Orleans but injured the knee during the game and was limited in practice all week.
Keenum will make his first start for Minnesota after signing as a free agent in March. Keenum is 9-15 as a starter in his career during stints with Houston and the Rams.
The Steelers will be without defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who injured his left bicep last week against Cleveland.