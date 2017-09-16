NFL
Vikings sign QB Sloter to 53-man roster from practice squad
The Minnesota Vikings activatedquarterback Kyle Sloterfrom the practice squadon Saturday, placing him on the53-man roster one day ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. To make room, Minnesota waived four-year defensive back Antone Exum Jr.
More Vikings coverage
- Vikings sign QB Sloter to 53-man roster from practice squad
- Miami pride at stake for Rhodes, Brown as Vikings face Steelers
- Bradford expected to play Sunday for Vikings despite knee injury
- Vikings to prove dominant Week 1 performance wasn't a mirage
- Top Tweets: Vikings celebrate Randy Moss with custom gear
The move comes after starting quarterback Sam Bradford was listed as questionable with a left knee injury for Sunday's game.
The Vikings signed Sloter to their practice squad on Sept. 4, two days after his release from the Broncos. Sloter, an undrafted rookie out of Northern Colorado, starred in the preseason for Denver with413 passing yards, 3 TD and 0 INTs on 31-for-43 passing, adding up toa 125.4 passer rating.
Minnesota now has three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster: Bradford, Sloter and backup Case Keenum, who would get the start in Pittsburgh if Bradford was held out.