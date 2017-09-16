Gordon, Marlins glide past Brewers 7-4

MILWAUKEE -- Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer, Adam Conley pitched into the sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Saturday night to stop a six-game slide.

Conley (7-7) allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in the second game of a series relocated from Miami to Milwaukee because of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. It was Conley's first win since Aug. 20 against the New York Mets, a span of four starts.

Junichi Tazawa, Brian Ellington and Drew Steckenrider combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief before Kyle Barraclough got into trouble in the ninth. Ryan Braun doubled in Domingo Santana, but Travis Shaw flied out to end the game.

Milwaukee dropped four games back of NL Central-leading Chicago, which beat St. Louis 4-1 earlier in the day. The Brewers had won three straight and six of seven.

Milwaukee jumped in front on Shaw's run-scoring grounder in the first, but Miami responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna hit consecutive run-scoring singles before Justin Bour delivered a sacrifice fly. Miguel Rojas capped the fast start with another RBI single against Zach Davies (17-9).

The Marlins added two more in the third on Dietrich's career-high 12th homer, a towering line drive that bounced off the right-field foul pole.

Davies allowed eight hits, struck out two and walked none. He remained tied for the most wins in the majors with Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Milwaukee rallied in the sixth, but lost out on a chance for more. Braun and Shaw began the inning with consecutive homers.

Conley departed after Keon Broxton walked with two out. The Brewers loaded the bases against Tazawa, but Hernan Perez flied out to end the inning.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-2, 3.14 ERA) makes his sixth career start and first against the Marlins in the series finale.

Marlins: LHP Dillon Peters (0-1, 2.50 ERA) makes his fourth career start and first against the Brewers.