NFL Pipeline: Long Beach Poly second among high schools for most active NFL players

Perennial CIF Southern Section power Long Beach Poly has the second most NFL players in the league according to a recently released NFL survey of the 2017 NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters. The Jack Rabbits seven players is second to only St. Thomas Aquinas of Florida with 12.

Of the seven players Long Beach Poly has currently in the NFL, five players are on offense and two are on defense. Wide receiver is the most popular position with three Jack Rabbits currently doing their thing on Sundays including: JuJu Smith-Schuster of Pittsburgh, Kaelin Clay in Buffalo and DeSean Jackson in Tampa Bay.

With their 12 players, St Thomas Aquinas leads the way for the state of Florida, which came in with the most players by state at 212. California was second among states with 191, while Texas takes third with 179 players.

Other notable CIF-SS high schools on the list include Colton High School with five players active in the NFL and Servite High School with four players in the league.