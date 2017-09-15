Marlins bullpen implodes late in loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Neil Walker hit a grand slam during an eight-run eighth inning that broke a tie, and the Brewers beat the Marlins 10-2 on Friday night in the opening game of a series relocated from Miami to Milwaukee because of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The Marlins were technically the home team and batted in the bottom of the innings. Milwaukee even used palm trees, fake flamingos and giant blue and pink sea shells to give Miller Park a South Florida feel.

The Brewers stopped being so welcoming in the eighth, though, chasing reliever Brian Ellington (0-1) for six runs.

Eight pitchers combined to hold the road-weary Marlins to six hits in what amounted to a bullpen day for playoff-hopeful Milwaukee. The Brewers stayed three games back in the NL Central of the division-leading Chicago Cubs.

To top off Miami's tough night, manager Don Mattingly was ejected before the bottom of the eighth started by home plate umpire Ryan Additon.

Mattingly was apparently arguing about the accuracy of a double switch in the Brewers' lineup.

Miami's Dee Gordon also went hitless in four at-bats to end his 17-game hitting streak.

The Brewers tried to make the Marlins feel at home. A Marlins highlight video played on the scoreboard while the lineups were announced before the game, and a handful of fans wore bright orange Miami shirts in the stands.

The night ended with Miami losing its sixth straight game away from Marlins Park and its 16th out of 18 overall.

Jared Hughes (4-3) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless seventh inning.

QUOTABLE

"Trying to keep it as normal as possible, it just kind of feels like we're on the road still. That's all we can do." -- Gordon on playing a "home" game in Milwaukee.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson, who hurt his right shoulder last week while diving back to first base as a runner, will have exploratory surgery Tuesday. Manager Craig Counsell said it was possible that Nelson could miss time next season depending on what doctors find in surgery. Nelson, who has already been ruled out for the rest of this season, was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday to make room for the call-up of RHP Aaron Wilkerson from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Emerging ace RHP Zach Davies (17-8) makes his second start this year against Miami. He allowed four runs and five hits with five strikeouts in a six-inning outing against the Marlins on July 1.

Marlins: LHP Adam Conley (6-7) returns to the mound where he had one of his most memorable starts. Conley allowed no hits but was lifted with two outs in the seventh after walking four and throwing 116 pitches in what ended up being a 6-3 win over the Brewers on April 29, 2016. Conley was also opposed by Davies that night.

Milwaukee Brewers 10, Miami Marlins 2