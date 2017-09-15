Badgers-BYU pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturdays game between the Wisconsin Badgers and BYU Cougars in Provo, Utah:

-- This is the third meeting between Wisconsin and BYU with the series tied at 1. BYU won at Camp Randall in 1980 and the Badgers won at home in 2013.

-- This is Wisconsin's first true nonconference road game since 2013 at Arizona State.

-- Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 16-3 when scoring first (1-0 in 2017), 7-3 when the opponent scores first (1-0 in 2017), 13-3 when leading after the first quarter (1-0 in 2017), 3-2 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2017), 20-2 when leading at halftime (1-0 in 2017), 2-4 when trailing at halftime (0-0 in 2017), 20-2 when leading after the third quarter (2-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

-- Wisconsin enters Week 3 as one of eight FBS teams yet to allow a point in the second half this season.

-- Alex Hornibrook needs 1 passing TD to tie and 2 to pass Tony Jess Cole, Bud Keyes and Tony Lowery for 16th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Greg Bohlig for 15th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Troy Fumagalli needs 44 receiving yards to pass Mel Reddick for 18th place, 118 to pass Jacob Pedersen for 17th place and 157 to pass Tim Stracka for 16th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Jazz Peavy needs 144 receiving yards to pass David Gilreath for 25th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakups to pass Lamarr White, Joey Boese, Roderick Rogers and Darius Hillary for 14th place and 2 to tie Brett Bell for 13th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 3 passes defensed to tie Troy Vincent, Lamar Campbell, Brett Bell and Aaron Henry for 15th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Rafael Gaglianone needs 8 points to pass P.J. Hill for 9th place on UW's all-time scoring list.

-- Gaglianone needs 4 field goals to tie Taylor Mehlhaff and Rich Thompson for 3rd place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs 1 field-goal attempts to tie and 2 to pass Mike Allen for 5th place and 4 to tie Taylor Mehlhaff for 4th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal to join Taylor Mehlhaff and Philip Welch as the only to have three FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history (Mehlhaff 52, 51, 51; Welch 57, 52, 50; Gaglianone 51, 50).

-- Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).