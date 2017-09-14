Ready for a trilogy? Daniel Cormier wants to see McGregor-Diaz III

Daniel Cormier wants a trilogy… no, not Jones-Cormier III. He's thinking McGregor-Diaz III.

Assuming Conor McGregor does want to return to the octagon, a third and decisive match with Nate Diaz does seem the obvious choice for the irishman. And the 'UFC Tonight' host is all about it.

"You cannot make a bigger fight," Cormier says. "These guys have to run it back. The bad blood, the trash talk, the press conferences, this would be amazing from start to finish. And I cannot wait until these guys go again."

Diaz is one of the few fighters to stop McGregor in the octagon having submitted him in their first fight. McGregor of course won the rematch by decision, and since then has claimed the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez.

A trilogy for the belt? Sign us up!