Frustrating road trip continues as Phillies shutout Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rhys Hoskins is putting on such an amazing power display that he is getting autograph requests from his own team. Well, sort of.

A night after manager Pete Mackanin jokingly said he was going to get Hoskins' autograph following another home run by the power-hitting rookie, Hoskins went deep yet again. This time, it was teammate Cameron Perkins requesting a signature.

Hoskins, Freddy Galvis and Jorge Alfaro went deep in the Phillies' seven-run second inning to lead Philadelphia to a 10-0 victory over the slumping Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Hoskins' two-run shot gave him 18 home runs in 34 games since his call-up from Triple-A on Aug. 10. The Yankees' Gary Sanchez previously held the record for fastest to 18 homers. Sanchez needed 45 games.

"Hoskins got another, blah, blah, blah," Mackanin jokingly said in response to a seemingly daily question about a Hoskins homer. "It's typical."

Cesar Hernandez had four hits and Perkins also homered, the first of his career, for the Phillies.

Perkins said he was inspired by Hoskins.

"He makes it look so easy when it's really difficult," he said. "It's fun to watch but it's underappreciated. I don't think everyone understands how difficult it is."

Jake Thompson (2-2) struck out six and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Thompson combined with relievers Ricardo Pinto, Kevin Siegrist, Hoby Milner and Yacksel Rios for the shutout.

Brian Anderson had three hits, including two doubles, for the Marlins, who lost their fifth in a row and 15th in their last 17 games. After watching his team slump through another defeat on Wednesday night, manager Don Mattingly decided to sit outfielders Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna in order to give the Marlins' power hitters a chance to "reset." That's 104 homers and 299 RBIs out of the lineup.

"I didn't have any problem with tonight except for the first two innings," Mattingly said. "The guys kept fighting all night."

Vance Worley (3-5) got a spot start for Miami, as Mattingly wanted to push ace Jose Urena back a day. Urena will start Friday night's game in Milwaukee. That contest originally was scheduled to be played in Miami, but it had to be relocated because of Hurricane Irma.

The Phillies scored two runs in the first off Worley on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Philadelphia blew the game open in the second.

Alfaro led off with a 459-foot homer to the upper deck in left. Galvis then made it 5-0 with a two-run shot to right-center. And Hoskins awed the crowd of 16,302, as well has his teammates, with a two-run homer to the opposite field on an 0-2 pitch. Replays showed Phillies players and coaches making faces of amazement when the ball left the yard.

"I was trying to get his autograph," Perkins said.

J.P. Crawford hit a two-run single to center to make it 9-0.

STREAKING I

Dee Gordon of the Marlins extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a fifth-inning single to left. He is batting .392 during the streak.

STREAKING II

Philadelphia's Nick Williams singled in the fourth inning to give him a hit in 12 consecutive games. Williams has multiple hits in seven of those games and is batting .415 over that stretch.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (13-6, 3.61) starts for Miami on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Phillies: RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (3-5, 4.84) takes the mound the Phillies on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against Oakland. RHP Daniel Mengden (0-1, 7.07) goes for the Athletics.