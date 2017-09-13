Vikings' Bradford earns first POTW honors with historic Week 1 performance

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the New Orleans Saints in a 29-19 victory in the season opener. He finished with 346 yards on 27-of-32 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bradford set a single-game career high with a 143.0 passer rating and his 84.4 completion percentage set a Vikings record for highest in a season opener (also good for third-best in NFL history in a season opener).

This is the 29-year-old quarterback's first career NFC Player of the Week award. The last Vikings QB to take the honor was Brett Favre in the 2009 regular-season finale against the New York Giants. The only other Minnesota player to win the weekly offensive award in Week 1 was Daunte Culpepper in 2004.