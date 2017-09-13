Minnesota to debut new Goldy Gopher helmet on Saturday

Coming off a dominant 41-14 win over Oregon State last weekend, P.J. Fleck's Minnesota Gophers willhead into Saturday's matchup against Middle Tennessee with even more swagger.

They got a fresh new look. And it's #Elite.

On Tuesday night, Fleck tweeted a video of his team gifting the University's mascot, Goldy Gopher, with a birthday present: a brand new gold helmet the team will wear in itsnext game that features a head shot of the mascot on one side.

This will be the third different helmet the Gophers have worn in three games. They began the 2017 season against Buffalo wearing amaroon helmet and topped Oregon State while wearing a newwhite helmet. Both featured Fleck's "Row the Boat" slogan on a stripe down the center.

Goldy has been the University's mascot since the 1940s and has won threenational mascot competitions, most recently for the 2016-17 school year.