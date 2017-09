2017-18 Big West Conference TV schedule on FOX Sports West & Prime Ticket

The full 2017-18 Big West schedule on FOX Sports West & Prime Ticket has been announced.

All events will be available on FOX Sports GO.



Men's soccer

Saturday, Oct. 14

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 7p, Prime Ticket



Women's soccer

Sunday, Nov. 5

Tournament Final (at CSUN), 1p, FSW

Women's volleyball

Saturday, Nov. 18

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 8p, Prime Ticket



Men's basketball

Wednesday, Jan. 10

CSUN at Long Beach State, 7:30p,FOX Sports West

Thursday, Jan. 11

Cal State Fullerton at UC Irvine, 7:30p, FSW

Saturday, Jan. 20

TBD, 7:30p, FSW

Thursday, Jan. 25

UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Fullerton, 7:30p, FSW

Wednesday, Jan. 31

UC Irvine at Long Beach State, 7:30p, PT

Saturday, Feb. 10

Cal Poly at Long Beach State, 8p, PT

Saturday, Feb. 17

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 7:30p, PT

Thursday, Feb. 22

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 7:30p, PT

Saturday, March 3

TBD, 7:30p, FSW

Thursday, March 8

Tournament quarterfinals (12p, 2:30p, 8:30p, 10:30p (delay)

Women's basketball

Saturday, March 10

Tournament Final, 3p, PT

Track & Field

Saturday, May 12

Championships, 2p, PT

Baseball

TBD

7p, PT