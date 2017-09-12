Padres release 2018 schedule

SAN DIEGO The San Diego Padres today released their schedule for the 2018 regular season, which features interleague visits to San Diego by the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. The team will open the season at home with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers beginning on Opening Day, Thursday, March 29 at 1:10 p.m. After a rare Sunday off-day on Easter, the club will host the Colorado Rockies for a four-game set before opening their 2018 road schedule.

Interleague play will bring American League West opponents to San Diego, as the Athletics (June 19-20), Angels (August 13-15), Mariners (August 28-29) and Rangers (September 14-16) all will make the trip to Americas Finest City. This will mark the second appearance at Petco Park for the Angels, and the fourth for the Athletics and Rangers. For interleague road contests, the Padres will visit Houston (April 6-8), Texas (June 25-27), Oakland (July 3-4) and Seattle (September 11-12). The clubs visit to Houstons Minute Maid Park will be its first since 2012.

Home weekends for the Padres in 2018 are highlighted by one series against the Giants and one series against the Cubs, the first time in four years the club will play host to Chicago for a weekend series. The Mets, Cardinals, Reds, Pirates, Phillies and Rangers also pay weekend visits to Petco Park. The Padres will host the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park on Mothers Day (May 13) and the Miami Marlins on Memorial Day (May 28).

The Padres will wrap up the 2018 road regular season with a six-game road trip to Los Angeles (September 21-23) and San Francisco (September 24-26). The club will return home for the final homestand of the regular season, a three-game series featuring Arizona (September 28-30). San Diego will play 28 of the final 39 regular season games against National League West rivals.

Start times for 2018 home games will mostly remain the same. The majority of weekday games will begin at 7:10 p.m., with the exception of a handful of 12:40 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. getaway day starts. Friday home games will continue with a 7:10 p.m. start time. The majority of Saturday games will begin at 5:40 p.m., though some will start at 7:10 p.m. due to Major League Baseball broadcasting restrictions. Sunday home games will return to a 1:10 p.m. start time in 2018. Four home start times will be announced at a later date.

Fans who wish to receive notifications regarding updates to the 2018 schedule may sign up for Padres email or text notifications at www.padres.com/newsletters. To secure tickets immediately, 2018 Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. Completely customize your Membership by calling 619.795.5555 or visit www.padres.com/compadres for more information.

Please see the attached document for the full 2018 schedule. Please note: all elements of this schedule are subject to change.

