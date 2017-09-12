MLB unveils 2018 schedule; Angels begin 2018 season March 29 in Oakland

The Angels are hard at work chasing a wild card spot to end the 2017 season, but just in case you needed even more baseball in your life, the 2018 MLB schedule has arrived.

View the 2018 MLB master schedule: HERE.

For the first time in 50 years, all 30 MLB teams will start the season on the same date with a full slate of Opening Day games. As an added bonus, the March 29 start date is the earliest at any traditional MLB ballpark.

As they did last season, the Halos will be away to open that season in Oakland. They'll return for to Anaheim for their home opener on April 2 against the Indians.