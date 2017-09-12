MLB releases Atlanta Braves' 2018 schedule

The Atlanta Braves will soon be wrapping up their 2017 slate, and now theyll know whats ahead for the 2018 season. Major League Baseball released its full schedule for next season on Tuesday afternoon. A finalized schedule with start times is scheduled to be released this offseason. Here are a few key dates from Atlantas perspective:

Braves open 2018 campaign at SunTrust Park

After opening the 2017 season with a long road trip to ensure the completion of their new ballpark, the Atlanta Braves will introduce their 2018 roster at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 29. Following the three-game set against the Phillies, the Washington Nationals visit SunTrust Park six key division games to potentially start the season off right.

The Braves will play 10 home games apiece against the Phillies and Nationalsand nine against the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

Fun fact: All 30 MLB teams play on the same Opening Day for the first time since 1968. Its also the earliest start date in major-league history.

Longest road trip arrives early

Braves player can start packing their bags in April.

Atlanta plays 16 road games during the first full month of the campaign, including the front half of the longest away stretch on the docket: Ten games against the Reds, Phillies and Mets from April 23 to May 3.In fact, after their opening homestand, the Braves play 19 of their next 26 games away from home.

Hello again, Al East

The interleague slate pits the Braves against the American League East next year, meaning showdowns with the likes of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. And yes, that includes road dates at Fenway Park and Yankees Stadium.

Key MLB dates

Atlantas front office should have another valuable draft pick to utilize next summer (and do not be surprised if pitching is the call once again). The 2018 MLB Draft kicks off on Monday, June 4.

Meanwhile, All-Star Weekend will be held in Washington, D.C., ending with the grand finale on July 17 with the 2018 All-Star Game.

Well-rested players

Adhering to the latest collective bargaining agreement, the schedule is expanding in 2018 to allow every team four additional off days during the regular season.

Full Braves schedule can be found here: