Cardinals announce 2018 schedule: Season opener at Mets

The St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday revealed their 2018 season schedule, which will open Thursday, March 29, in New York against the Mets.

The Cardinals begin with a six-game road trip to New York andMilwaukee, then return home Thursday, April 5, against the Diamondbacks as part of a six-game homestand with Arizona and Milwaukee.

The March 29 season opener will be the earliest in franchise history. Major League Baseball is opening the 2018season four days earlier, which will give teams three to four additional open dates in 2018. The season willinclude 27 weekend dates in 2018, compared with 26 this season.

The Cardinals' 20-game interleague schedule will feature a home-and-home series (three games each) with the Royals(May 21-23 at Busch Stadium, Aug. 10-12 at Kansas City) and a home-and-home series (two games each) with the White Sox (May 1-2 at Busch Stadium, July 10-11 in Chicago) and the Twins (May 7-8 at Busch Stadium, May 15-16 at Minnesota). St. Louis also will play a three-game home interleague series against the Indians (June 25-27) and a three-game road series at Detroit (Sept. 7-9).

The Cardinals' longest homestands of the 2018 season consist of seven games (six times). Their longest road trips are a pair of nine-gamers (July 2-11 and August 3-12).

The 2018 season will close with a three-game series Sept. 28-30 at Chicago against the Cubs, marking the first time the teams have closed out the regular season at Wrigley Field since 1991.

St. Louis is not scheduled to play any home games on national holidays in 2018.

For the complete schedule, click HERE.