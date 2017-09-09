Twins come up short in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Eric Hosmer drove in the go-ahead run with his third hit in a three-run eighth inning, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Saturday night.

Lorenzo Cain led off the eighth with a single against Ryan Pressly (2-3), and Melky Cabrera walked. Hosmer's single off Buddy Boshers scored pinch-runner Terrance Gore.

Salvador Perez had an RBI double and Alcides Escobar a sacrifice fly to cap the inning.

Mike Minor (6-6) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brandon Maurer earned his second save in three chances since the Royals acquired him in a July 24 trade with San Diego.

Alex Gordon homered with two out in the Royals' seventh to tie it at 2. It was Gordon's sixth home run and his first since July 3, ending a 169 at-bat home run drought.

Cain tripled in the first and scored on Cabrera's ground out for the first Royals' run. Cain finished with three hits.

Royals rookie right-hander Jake Junis, who is 5-0 since a June 29 loss, allowed two runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Eddie Rosario took Junis deep in the third, and Byron Buxton homered in the sixth.

Minnesota starter Jose Berrios limited the Royals to two runs and eight hits over seven innings.

TWINS GO WITH SAME LINEUP

Manager Paul Molitor stayed with the same Twins lineup that beat the Royals the first two games of the series. "Three days in a row. I don't know if we've done that this year, but it's kind of nice to come in here and not overthink it," Molitor said. "I didn't see a lot of reason just to change. It's clicking fairly well for the most part. I think the guys are comfortable where they're at."

With the Royals starting a left-hander Sunday and a day game after a night game, Molitor will likely have some lineup modifications for the series finale.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 3B Miguel Sano (left shin stress) did some things on the field Saturday, and Molitor said he "had a good day." Sano's return will be made tricky by the fact that the minor league season is nearly over, meaning he won't be able to go on a rehab assignment. … LHP Adalberto Mejia (arm strain) made a rehab start Saturday for Double-A Chattanooga and pitched five scoreless innings and allowed one run against Montgomery. He struck out five and walked none, throwing 50 strikes in 73 pitches.

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (left elbow impingement) will throw a simulated game Monday. If all goes well, Duffy could return to the rotation next weekend. … RHP Ian Kennedy (rotator cuff fatigue) will probably not make his next start. … RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) felt fine Saturday after a bullpen session Friday. Manager Ned Yost said Soria would likely be activated Monday.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Bartolo Colon is 15-10 with a 4.78 ERA in 29 career starts against the Royals.

Royals: LHP Jason Vargas is 2-7 with an 8.13 ERA in his past 11 starts.