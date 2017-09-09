LA Rams DT Aaron Donald ends holdout, reports to team but will not play in season opener

It was the worst case scenario for the Los Angeles Rams heading into the season. Then again, it could have been a lot worse.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald has called an end to his holdout with the team reporting on Saturday during the team's walk-thru. After having a physical with the team, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year and the Rams are seeking a roster exemption to add the player to the active roster.

Despite the end to the holdout, Donald will not play in the Rams' opener at the Colts and the team has said terms have not been reached on a new contract as of yet.

Drafted No. 13 overall by the Rams in 2014, Donald recorded 28 sacks in his first three seasons with the team while being named to the Pro Bowl three times and the NFL All-First Team twice. The defensive tackle sat out all of the preseason in pursuit of a new contract. Donald is currently in the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract making a base salary of $1.8 million this season.