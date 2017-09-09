Brewers RHP Nelson out for rest of season with shoulder injury

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Nelson suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a pickoff play during Friday night's 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. Nelson shut out the Cubs in five innings before exiting the game.

It's unfortunate news for the Brewers, who are still in the middle of the National League playoff race. With 21 games to play, Milwaukee is three games behind the Rockies for the second wild-card spot and four games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

Nelson was wrapping up the best regular season of his career. In 29 starts, the 28-year-old recorded a 12-6 record, 3.49 ERA, 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.229 WHIP, all career bests.