Reyes hits 2 homers, Lugo pitches Mets to 5-1 win over Reds

NEW YORK (AP) -- Jose Reyes homered twice, Seth Lugo pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Travis Taijeron got the Mets started when the 28-year-old rookie led off the second with his first major league home run. New York, which leads the National League in homers, has won 17 of its last 19 games against the Reds -- including eight straight at Citi Field.

Reyes lined rookie starter Amir Garrett's 0-2 slider into the left-field seats in the fifth, scoring Lugo and giving New York a 4-0 lead. Reyes also clubbed a solo shot in the third, becoming the 13th player in franchise history to hit 100 homers in a Mets uniform.

Lugo (6-4) allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one in his first win since July 25.

The right-hander escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the fourth. He struck out Eugenio Suarez before Scott Schebler sent a hard-hit grounder to the right side. Second baseman Gavin Cecchini made a nifty stop and tossed easily to first to end the only serious threat the Reds mounted against Lugo.

Cincinnati loaded the bases in the ninth against Jerry Blevins, but closer A.J. Ramos permitted just pinch-hitter Zack Cozart's sacrifice fly, notching his 27th save on the year and seventh with the Mets. Back in Queens where he once played college basketball for nearby St. John's, Garrett (3-7) was hurt by the long ball yet again in his first big league start since being demoted to the minors in June.

Charged with four runs and five hits over five innings, Garrett has allowed 22 homers in 63 1/3 innings.

The Mets scored an unearned run in the sixth, when second baseman Scooter Gennett's errant throw home with the bases full allowed Travis d'Arnaud to cross the plate.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mets selected the contract of infielder Phillip Evans from Triple-A Las Vegas. He batted .279 with 11 homers and 56 RBIs in 127 minor league games this season, his first in Triple-A. He made his major league debut as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, lining into a double play. To make room on the 40-man roster, New York transferred LHP Steven Matz to the 60-day DL.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (UCL sprain in right elbow) threw approximately 60-65 pitches between a bullpen session and live batting practice. He may do that again when the club visits St. Louis, raising the pitch count next time. … RF Jesse Winker (strained left hip flexor) fielded balls in the outfield and could run the bases Saturday. If all goes well, it's probable that he will be activated Tuesday. … LHP Wandy Peralta (right hip) was set to stretch and perform some other warmup exercises, after which he may be cleared to play catch.

Mets: 3B Asdrubal Cabrera left Thursday's game with discomfort in his left glute and underwent an MRI on Friday. He could be available as soon as Saturday, according to manager Terry Collins. … RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn right lat) threw 36 pitches in a rehab appearance with Class A Brooklyn on Thursday and will throw 50 pitches in a simulated game on a date to be determined. … Amed Rosario (bruised right index finger) was scheduled to throw on Friday and hit Saturday, Collins said. The rookie shortstop has missed five consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (4-7, 7.24 ERA) faces the Mets for the second time in less than two weeks. He took the loss on Aug. 30 despite pitching six innings of two-run ball.

Mets: RHP Rafael Montero (4-9, 5.21) was the main reason for that loss, shutting out Cincinnati over a career-high 8 1/3 innings. He will attempt to win his third straight.