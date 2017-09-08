LAKings.com: Watch Rookie Games online vs. Las Vegas on Sept. 12, 13

The internet is a magical place for sports.

On Sept. 12 and 13, the LA Kings will host the Las Vegas Golden Knights for Rookie Games.

And both contests can be seen at LAKings.com.

The Kings' top pick in the 2017 NHL Draft (11th overall)Gabriel Vilardi will not participate as he deals with a back injury.

Rookie Camp got underway on Friday in El Segundo. Tickets are available for both games, on the day of the game, for $10.