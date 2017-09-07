South Florida's game at UConn called off

STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- South Florida and UConn called off their scheduled football game Saturday because of the threat to Florida posed by Hurricane Irma.

No makeup date was immediately announced. The teams do not share an off week this season.

The schools had moved up the kickoff from noon to 10:30 a.m., hoping that would give the Bulls enough time to play in Connecticut and get back to Tampa in advance of the storm.

Officials decided Friday that the hurricane poses too much of a threat to ensure the USF team safe travel.

Mark Harlan, USF's athletic director, says the school also took into consideration the concerns of team members and their families, many of whom have homes in the projected path of the storm.

The University of South Florida System has closed its campuses Thursday through at least Sunday.