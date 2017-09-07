Kings forward Gabriel Vilardi to miss Rookie, Training camp with back injury

The Kings got some tough, but favorable, news on Thursday regarding Gabriel Vilardi.

Vilardi, the club's first-round selection (11th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, will be sidelined for Rookie and Training camps as he recovers from a back strain.

But Kings GM Rob Blake is optimistic on Vilardi's status, despite the fact the forward will miss all on-ice action and has no timetable set for his return.

"Gabe has already begun his rehabilitation and continues to work hard," said Blake in a release. "The injury is something that flared up throughout the summer."

