'Inside the Marlins: Flash of Hope' premieres Sept. 10 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI -- Tune in Sunday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., on FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, as we get set to a premiere an all-new episode of Inside the Marlins upon conclusion of the Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves. Titled Flash of Hope, this episode spotlights the upbringing and career of Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon.

Watch the Miami Marlins on FOX Sports Florida

Inside the Marlins: Flash of Hope takes us to Dees hometown of Avon Park, Fla. to share his story. After the tragic loss of his mother when he was just a young boy, Dee received love and guidance from his grandmother and uncles while his father, Tom Gordon, launched his MLB pitching career. Dee's journey to success with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Marlins has been full of great accomplishments and recognition. But he also faced difficult challenges, including the devastating loss of teammate Jos Fernndez last year. It was in this dark time that Dee provided an uplifting moment for his team and all Marlins fans, creating a moment that will never be forgotten.

His "Flash Of Hope" foundation is one of several charitable causes for which Dee gives his time and efforts. He also made a meaningful contribution to a village in need in the Dominican Republic last off-season. Dee explains why these causes are so meaningful to him throughout the episode. All-Star, Gold-Glove Winner, batting champion, humanitarian, leader and Marlin; Dee Gordon is all of these and much more.

Join FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut Inside the Marlins: Flash of Hope, and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Marlins content.

Replay Schedule:

Tue 9/12/2017 10:30 PM Wed 9/13/2017 10:30 PM Thu 9/14/2017 10:30 PM Sat 9/16/2017 10:30 PM Sun 9/17/2017 4:30 PM Mon 9/18/2017 10:30 PM Tue 9/19/2017 10:30 PM Wed 9/20/2017 4:30 PM Sat 9/23/2017 11:30 PM Sun 9/24/2017 7:30 PM Wed 9/27/2017 6:30 PM Thu 9/28/2017 10:30 PM Fri 9/29/2017 10:30 PM Sat 9/30/2017 10:30 PM

About FOX Sports Florida / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TVand web coverage of Floridas hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.