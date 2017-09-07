'The Herd': Colin Cowherd describes Rams, Chargers in 3 words

Colin Cowherd had some harsh words for the two Los Angeles NFL teams.

On Thursday, the host of 'The Herd' described each NFL squad in three words.

The Chargers … stuck in traffic

Cowherd: 'I don't know what to make of this football team. I like their defensive front. I like their running back. I like their QB. I like their head coach. (But) they're playing in flux. They're playing in a soccer stadium.'

The Rams: Goff … or Goff-ful?

Cowherd: 'We'll know by about Week 6.'

Yikes. Not a ringing endorsement for either team.

The Rams open the 2017 season hosting the Colts at 1:05p on Sunday. The Chargers will travel to Denver for a Monday night showdown with the Broncos at 7:20p.