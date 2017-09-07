Florida State cancels game against Louisiana-Monroe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- No. 10 Florida State canceled its home game Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe because of impending Hurricane Irma.

The cancellation Thursday night came after Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered all state colleges and universities closed through Monday in order to support shelter and emergency relief efforts.

The teams do not have open dates on the same week, preventing them from rescheduling the game.

Officials on Wednesday initially moved the start time from 7:30 p.m. to noon.