Paul Bissonnette returns to Coyotes as radio analyst and community ambassador

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Former forward Paul Bissonnette, known for his colorful personality and wide social media presence, is returning to the Arizona Coyotes is the dual role of radio analyst and team ambassador.

Bissonnette will join veteran play-by-play announcer Bob Heethuis in the booth as the color analyst for Coyotes games on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and will also be a regular guest on Coyotes pre- and post-game shows on FOX Sports Arizona and make a variety of community appearances on behalf of the team.

"Paul was an incredibly popular player when he played for the Coyotes so I'm confident that our fans will be thrilled to have him back," said Coyotes president and CEO Steve Patterson. "He will be a great addition to our broadcast team and we look forward to his presence on our website and social media platforms."

Wait. What? I was told it was to play! https://t.co/D4lRtFL9Ad Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 6, 2017

Bissonnette played for the Coyotes from 2009 to 2014. In 207 games, he had seven goals, 14 assists and 318 penalty minutes.

"I'm very excited to be back with the Coyotes organization," Bissonnette said. " I played five seasons in the Valley and it's always felt like home to me. The organization has always been first class and the Phoenix media treated me very well as a player. I love the community and the people that I've gotten to know here."