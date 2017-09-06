Jaguars QB Blake Bortles on injury report with wrist issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles showed up on the injury report Wednesday with a right wrist injury.

Bortles said after practice that his wrist "feels good, good to go, 100 percent."

Bortles has started 45 consecutive games for the Jaguars, playing though several nagging injuries. Neither Bortles nor coach Doug Marrone mentioned the wrist injury during training camp or the preseason, although Marrone did say he felt like Bortles had a "tired arm" in mid-August.

Bortles was briefly benched after the second exhibition, but was named the starter for the opener a week later.

The third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft is entering the final year of his rookie contract, making this a make-or-break season for the former UCF standout.