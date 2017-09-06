'Boomer and Carton' co-host Craig Carton arrested by FBI in alleged ticket scheme

The FBI arrested a New York sports radio talk show host at his Manhattan home Wednesday for alleged involvement in running a fake ticket scheme.

Craig Carton, 48, the co-host of “Boomer and Carton” which airs on the CBS-owned WFAN radio station, was arrested for allegedly “defrauding customers in a fake tickets scam that netted $2 million,” according to PIX 11 who cited the FBI.

NBC New York reported that Carton and another man were reportedly running a non-existent business that sold fake discounted tickets.

The pair made their money by ripping off investors, according to NBC New York.

Carton's popular radio program, which he co-hosts with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, has been on air since Sept. 2007.

CBS released a statement saying: “At this point in which we are going to cooperate with authorities and we have nothing further to add.”

ABC 7 reported that Carton and the other man were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

More information on the arrest was slated to be announced later Wednesday by the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York.