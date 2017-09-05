USC's Jake Olson named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week

On Saturday, Jake Olson lived out a life-long dream to snap for USC.

On Tuesday, Olson was rewarded for his efforts.

The Pac-12 Conference named Olson the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Olson executed a perfect snap in his first-ever college football appearance vs. Western Michigan at the Coliseum.

Olson, who lost his eyesight at age 12, went to high school at Orange Lutheran before joining the Trojans.