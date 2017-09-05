Teen is first female to throw touchdown pass for Florida high school

A teenager made history Thursday night when she became the first female to ever throw a touchdown pass for a Florida high school.

Hollywood Hills High School’s Holly Neher threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Alexander Shelton late in the fourth quarter of a 21-7 loss to Hallandale High School. It was the first pass of her high school football career.

"I was like, 'I'm going to throw to Alex,' so I threw to Alex," Neher told Fox 13 News. "I barely saw him. I saw just the little orange of his shirt and I threw to him, and he caught it because I know he's going to be in the right spot. So then, he ended up scoring and everybody went crazy. My teammates were jumping on me, they were so happy. Coach was happy, the fans were wild, but I was shocked. I was like 'oh my gosh, I did it'. I was so happy."

Neher is not the first female to play football in Broward County, which is north of Miami in South Florida. In 2012, South Plantation’s Erin Dimeglio played quarterback.

Neher finished the game going 2 for 4 with 66 yards — and one touchdown pass.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

