Royals recall Soler, Torres from Omaha

The Royals continued their roster expansion Tuesday, recalling outfielder Jorge Soler and infielder Ramon Torres from Triple-A Omaha.

Both players will be in uniform for tonight's game at Detroit.

For Soler, this is his third stint with the big-league club this season. He has batted .154 with two homers and six RBIs in 91 Royals at-bats. He has done much better with the Storm Chasers, hitting .267 with 24 homers and 59 RBIs in 273 minor league at-bats.

This is Torres' second call-up by Kansas City in 2017. He hit .242 in 62 at-bats before being sent back down Aug. 8. He's been a .292 hitter in 295 at-bats with Omaha this season.