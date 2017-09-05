NHL Prospects Tournament to stream live on FOX Sports GO

The 2017 NHL Prospects Tournament from Traverse City, Mich., will stream live on FOX Sports GO from Sept. 8-12. Blues fans will be able to watch many of the teams top prospects compete in the eight-team event.

Twenty-four players will represent the Blues in the tournament, which features prospects from eight NHL teams: Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Minnesota, New York Rangers and the Blues. Among the Blues prospects participating are 2017 first-round pick Robert Thomas, 2017 first-rounder Klim Kostin and 2016 first-rounder Tage Thompson.

The schedule of games involving the Blues is below.

2017 NHL Prospects Tournament streaming live on FOX Sports GO (times Central)