Marlins can only muster 1 run in loss to Nationals

MIAMI (AP) -- Stephen Strasburg pitched six innings to help the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Daniel Murphy hit his 22nd home run and Pedro Severino also drove in a run for the Nationals, who have won seven straight against the Marlins.

Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 19 chances. Doolittle allowed a lead-off bloop single to Marcell Ozuna, who eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Derek Dietrich, but got Brian Anderson to line out to end the game.

Strasburg (12-4) allowed a single in each of his six innings, but was able to keep the Marlins from getting into scoring position. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter lowering his ERA to 2.78.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and did not add to his home run total of 53, but did take a home run away from Murphy when he leaped above the right-center field wall to make a catch in the third.

Miami's Odrisamer Despaigne (0-3) nearly matched Strasburg allowing one run and five hits in seven innings.

Severino's RBI single in the second scored Adam Lind, who doubled to lead off, and gave the Nationals an early lead.

Nationals right fielder Jayson Werth dropped a fly ball hit by Miguel Rojas in the seventh giving the Marlins a runner on second base for the first time. However, Sammy Solis got pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki to ground out to end the inning.

Murphy's home run to right field off Kyle Barraclough in the eighth pushed the lead to 2-0.

Ozuna had three hits for the Marlins, who have lost eight of nine.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Bryce Harper (left knee, left calf) threw before the game for the first time since sustaining the injury after slipping on first base on Aug. 12 against San Francisco. Harper is hitting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs in 106 games.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (13-6, 2.58 ERA) will look to bounce back in Wednesday's series finale after allowing five runs in six innings in his last start at Milwaukee after going 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA in his previous six starts.

Marlins: LHP Dillon Peters (0-0, 0.00) makes his second start after tossing seven scoreless innings striking out eight in his Major League debut against Philadelphia.