Vikings sign TE Bell off waivers, waive rookie TE Hodges

Bucky Hodges' time in Minnesota has come to an end … for now.

Hodges, a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in April, was waived on Monday after Minnesota signed former 49ers tight end Blake Bell.

Hodges suffered a concussion in Week 4 of the preseason. The Vikings waived him with an injury designation, so if he clears waiversMinnesota can place him on injured reserve.

San Francisco selected Bell in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He played 27 games from 2015-16 for the Niners, catching 19 passes for 271 yards and no touchdowns.

The Vikings signed three players to the practice squad: quarterback Kyle Sloter, cornerback Cornelius Edison and tackle Cedrick Lang.

Sloter starred in the preseason for the Broncos, but he was released when Denver signed Brock Osweiler on Sunday.