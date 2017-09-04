Preview: D-backs at Dodgers, 4:30 p.m.

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

LOS ANGELES -- The Arizona Diamondbacks became the only team to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers this season when they captured three in a row last week at Chase Field.

Arizona's overall winning streak is up to 10 games heading into the opener of a rematch against Los Angeles on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

The Diamondbacks are 8-8 against the Dodgers this season after scoring 21 runs in the three-game sweep last week. Arizona has outscored Los Angeles 78-66 on the season.

The Dodgers, who own the best record in the majors at 92-44, have continued to struggle since getting swept by the Diamondbacks, losing three of four over the weekend in San Diego to fall to 1-8 in their past nine games.

Arizona, meanwhile, has swept its past three opponents.

"It's an impressive run and it says a lot about what we're doing day by day," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after Arizona's 5-1 win over the Rockies in Colorado on Sunday. "You don't just win 10 games by accident."

The Diamondbacks (79-58) are 13 1/2 games behind the Dodgers (92-44) for the National League West lead and 6 1/2 games in front of the Colorado Rockies for the first NL wild-card spot.

The Dodgers will face a familiar pitcher in Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray, who will be making his second consecutive start against Los Angeles and fifth overall this season. He owns a 2-0 mark and 3.00 ERA vs. the Dodgers this year.

Ray (11-5, 2.97 ERA) allowed one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings on Wednesday against Los Angeles, striking out 10 and walking two while getting the decision in Arizona's 6-4 victory.

"I felt like everything was working really well for me," Ray said after the game. "Fastball, off-speed, just keeping them off balance."

It was his second start since Ray missed on month due to a concussion.

Ray made back-to-back starts in April against the Dodgers, allowing six earned runs in 11 1/3 innings as Arizona won both of those meetings.

The 25-year-old lefty has reached double digits in strikeouts in seven games this season, including three times against the Dodgers. He is averaging 11.7 strikeout per nine innings.

Ray also made four starts against the Dodgers last season and four in 2015. He owns impressive career numbers against the Dodgers: 5-3 with a 2.97 ERA.

"He's good when he's throwing his breaking balls for strikes," Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes said of Ray.

Dodgers right-hander Rich Hill (9-6, 3.71 ERA) is also making his second consecutive start against the Diamondbacks. Hill is 0-2 with a 5.93 ERA in four starts vs. Arizona in 2017, the ERA ballooning after he allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings of a 7-6 loss on Tuesday.

"I fell way short of what I was supposed to do," Hill said after the game.

He allowed one run in seven innings against Arizona on July 6 but didn't get credit for the win after the Dodgers scored four times in the bottom of the ninth to win 5-4. Ray also started that game and allowed one run and five hits in six innings while matching his career high with 13 strikeouts.

In eight career starts against Arizona, Hill is 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA.