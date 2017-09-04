Packers sign G Lane Taylor to contract extension

The Green Bay Packers signed guard Lane Taylor to a contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The deal is reportedly a three-year extension for $16.5million, per Ian Rapoport. Taylor will earn$7.8 million in 2017.

Taylor started every game for the Packers last season. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, Taylor has carved a large role in the Packers offensive line. The 27-year-old guard has played in 46 games, starting 18 in his career.