NFL
Packers sign G Lane Taylor to contract extension
The Green Bay Packers signed guard Lane Taylor to a contract extension, the team announced Monday.
The deal is reportedly a three-year extension for $16.5million, per Ian Rapoport. Taylor will earn$7.8 million in 2017.
Taylor started every game for the Packers last season. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, Taylor has carved a large role in the Packers offensive line. The 27-year-old guard has played in 46 games, starting 18 in his career.