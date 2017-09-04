Giancarlo Stanton puts TV camera out of commission with 53rd HR

MIAMI (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton's latest home run did some damage -- to a television camera.

Stanton hit his major league-leading 53th homer for the Miami Marlins on Monday night, belting a fly ball to right field that dented the housing of a TV camera set up just over the fence.

The cameraman kept working with the dented unit, and eventually the housing was taken off the camera for some repairs.

. @Giancarlo818 likes hitting in @Marlins Park & also likes hitting *things* at the stadium. @CraigMinervini inspects the camera Big G busted pic.twitter.com/8XFUePLOcf — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) September 5, 2017

The irony of the HR was that, by Stanton's norms, it wasn't anywhere close to a prodigious shot. According to Statcast, Major League Baseball's stat-tracking site, the 357-foot home run was actually Stanton's third-shortest of the season.

Stanton hit the home run off Washington starter A.J. Cole.