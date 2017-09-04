Francisco Mejia collects first big league hit and RBI

The Cleveland Indians' top hitting prospect, Francisco Mejia, got his first major league hit and RBI in the same at-bat on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

In the top half of the 4th inning with Carlos Santana on second base, Mejia roped a line drive single over White Sox pitcher James Shields' head into center field. Santana rushed around to score and Mejia was able to take second.

The Indians dugout gave the 21-year old rookie a standing ovation for his career-first.

Mejia is known through the ranks of the Indians farm system as a top of the line hitter in part due to his 50-game hitting streak while he was in the minors in 2016. Indians fans are also happy to see him in a Tribe uniform after he was involved in now infamous trade for Jonathan Lucroy that was eventually vetoed, allowing the hitting phenom to stay with the Cleveland ball club.