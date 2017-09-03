Williams, Pirates hold off Reds for 3-1 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Trevor Williams pitched seven scoreless innings, Jordy Mercer hit his career-best 13th homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Sunday.

Williams (6-7) scattered eight hits, struck out five and walked one in his first win since Aug. 7. The right-hander has allowed just two earned runs over 20 innings in his last three outings.

After starting the year in the bullpen, Williams has made 22 starts and his 4.02 ERA as a starter leads the team.

Felipe Rivero worked a rocky ninth for his 17th save. Scooter Gennett scored on second baseman Max Moroff's error, but Jose Peraza bounced into a game-ending forceout at home.

Cincinnati went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base. The last-place Reds managed just one run while dropping the last two games of the weekend series.

The Pirates jumped in front on Mercer's solo drive in the third inning against Sal Romano. Moroff doubled and scored on Jordan Luplow's single in the sixth, and Starling Marte added a solo shot in the seventh.

Romano (4-6) allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked four.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: LHP Wandy Peralta is "sore" with an apparent right hip injury, according to manager Bryan Price. Peralta recorded just one out in Saturday night's 5-0 loss and was charged with four runs and three hits. … C Tucker Barnhart was reinstated from paternity leave.

Pirates: 2B Josh Harrison was placed on the 10-day disabled list and will be out for the rest of the season with a broken left hand. Harrison was hit on the hand by Tyler Mahle for his MLB-leading 23rd hit batsmen of the season on Saturday. Moroff started in Harrison's place and should get the majority of the reps there going forward.

UP NEXT

Reds: Homer Bailey (4-7, 7.51 ERA) starts Monday against Milwaukee. The Reds have lost four of Bailey's last five starts.

Pirates: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 4.54 ERA) gets the ball Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Kuhl is 0-4 with an 11.07 ERA in six career starts against the Cubs.