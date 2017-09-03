Coyotes, Duclair agree to one-year deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

As per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"We are very pleased to sign Anthony to a new contract," John Chayka, president of hockey operations and general manager, said. "Anthony is a highly skilled forward with great speed and scoring ability. We are confident that he can be an impact player for our team and look forward to having him in our lineup this season."

The 22-year-old Duclair registered 5-10-15 and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 58 games with the Coyotes and collected 1-7-8 and four PIM in 16 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) last season. In 2015-16, Duclair registered 20-24-44 in 81 games with Arizona.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has 26-40-66 and 67 PIM in 157 career NHL games with the Coyotes and New York Rangers. Duclair was originally drafted by the Rangers in the third round (80th overall) in the 2013 NHL draft.