The Chosen One: Josh Rosen leads 35-point UCLA comeback over Texas A&M in 45-44 win

In front of a raucous Rose Bowl crowd on Sunday, the Texas A&M Aggies battered and bruised UCLA for nearly three quarters mouting a 44-10 lead. That's when UCLA's Josh Rosen took over.

The fourth quarter belonged to Rosen as he threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns in the final 15 minutes alone. After charging his team 66 yards down the field with no timeouts, Rosen found Jordan Lasley in the back of the end zone after faking a spike with just 43 seconds remaining.

Led by sophmore Trayveon Williams, the Aggies racked up 286 rushing yards on the Bruins at half. Williams' 61-yard run for a touchdown capped an A&M 38-point first half, the second highest point total UCLA had surrendered to start a game with Jim Mora as coach.

While the Aggies ran all over the Bruins, the Texas A&M defense had a field day with Rosen and the UCLA offensive line for three quarters.

The UCLA quarterback spent much of the first half on the turf with the Aggies getting into the backfield uncontested on numerous occasions. And when Rosen wasn't dropping back, the UCLA running game mustered little help registering just 66 yards on the ground.

Despite the initial drubbing, Rosen and the Bruins looked like a new team late in the third quarter. Down 44-10, the UCLA quarterback led the Bruins on two early fourth quarter scoring drives, cutting the deficit to 44-31.

Following a blocked A&M punt, Rosen once again took over evading multiple Aggie rushers to find wide receiver Theo Howard with a miraculous 16-yard TD pass before charging the Bruins down the field to complete the comeback.