Cardinals cut draft pick Johnson, Wright 29 others

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Cardinals released fourth-round draft pick guard Dorian Johnson, guard Cole Toner, a former fifth-round draft pick, along with former University of Arizona star inside linebacker Scooby Wright III and 28 others Saturday to reach the NFL's 53-man limit.

Also released, as had been reported Friday, was veteran running back Chris Johnson.

In addition, the Cardinals placed wide receiver Aaron Dobson on injured reserve and waived/injured defensive tackle Ed Stinson. Arizona reached injury settlements with linebacker Tre'Von Johnson and linebacker Jarvis Jones.

Punter Richie Leone was released leaving the job, for now, to Matt Wile, although that could change if the team signs someone released by another team.

Also cut were wide receiver Jeremy Ross, a five-year NFL veteran, quarterback Trevor Knight and cornerback/safety Harlan Miller, a 2016 sixth-round pick who started the final two games last season.

Although he is on injured reserve with a fractured wrist, rookie running back/kick returner T.J. Logan remains on the 53-man roster in order to become eligible to return to the active roster as early as week eight.

Wright, who excels on special teams, lost out to Josh Bynes, a five-year NFL veteran who played well after being signed late. Undrafted outside linebacker Cap Capi, who played well in the preseason, was among those released.

The team has only three outside linebackers -- Chandler Jones, Markus Golden and Gabe Martin -- so expect an addition at that position in coming days.

Several of the players undoubtedly will be brought back to the practice squad if not claimed by other teams.

In addition to Ross, other wide receivers released were Carlton Agudosi, Krishawn Hogan and Chris Hubert.

Also no longer on the roster are defensive tackle Peli Anau, linebacker Alex Bazzie, cornerback Jarell Carter, tight end Gerald Christian, safety Ironhead Gallon, linebacker Zaviar Gooden, cornerback Gump Hayes, guard Kaleb Johnson, linebacker Ryan Langford, cornerback Ryan Lewis, tackle Jonathan McLaughlin, defensive tackle David Moala, tackle Givens Price, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, cornerback Sojourn Shelton, running back James Summers, defensive tackle Pasoni Tasini, tight end Hakeem Valles and linebacker Terence Waugh.

Coach Bruce Arians had warned Friday that the bottom 10 players on the roster should not feel secure.

"The last 10 guys, you're jobs are never safe," he said. "You can't have a bad day. There's somebody out there that wants your job."

The Cardinals are scheduled to practice Monday to begin preparation for their Sept. 10 opener at Detroit.