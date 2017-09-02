OG Boone, three draft picks cut as Vikings get roster to 53

The Minnesota Vikings pared their roster down to 53 players Saturday, deciding their kickers and making some surprise cuts on the offensive line.

The biggest name let go by Minnesota was offensive guard Alex Boone, a big free-agent signing last offseason and who was a starter in 2016.

Boone wasn't the only experienced offensive lineman the Vikings shed. T.J. Clemmings, a fourth-round pick in 2015, and Willie Beavers, a fourth-round pick in 2016, were also released.

Other veterans let loose included quarterback Tyler Heinicke, who was waived/injured, former Gophers wide receiver Isaac Fruchete, guard Zac Kerin, cornerback Jabari Price and defensive tackle Will Sutton.

The Vikings cut kicker Marshall Koehn and punter Taylor Symmark, leaving Kai Forbath and Ryan Quiglet as the team's specialists.

Among other notable names, as expected quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List, defensive tackle Sharif Floyd on the Non-Football Injury List and wide receiver Michael Floyd on the Suspended List.

Wide receiver Moritz Boehringer, the darling of the 2016 draft who spent last year on the practice squad, was cut as well.

The team also released all three of their 2017 seventh-round draft picks: defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo, linebacker Elijah Lee and cornerback Jack Tocho.

Other players released: defensive tackle Dylan Bradley, cornerback Sam Brown, tight end Kyle Carter, defensive tackle Chunky Clements, linebacker Noor Davis, tackle Reid Fragel, running back Bronson Hill, wide receiver Cayleb Jones, quarterback Mitch Leidner, defensive end Sam McCaskill, running back Terrell Newby, tight end Horace Richardson, cornerback Tre Roberson, linebacker Edmond Robinson, wide receiver R.J. Shelton (waived/injured), tackle Austin Shepherd, cornerback Terrell Sinkfield, guard Freddie Tagaloa and tight end Nick Truesdell.

Defensive tackle Datone Jones, a free-agent signing this past offseason, was placed on injured reserve.

In addition, Minnesota announced it acquired cornerback Tramaine Brock from Seattle.

The Vikings' roster is no means complete as teams can claim players off waivers beginning Sunday as well as set up a 10-man practice squad.