Dolphins, safety T.J. McDonald agree to 4-year extension

MIAMI (AP) -- Suspended safety T.J. McDonald signed a $24 million, four-year extension through 2021 with the Miami Dolphins, who also decided Saturday to keep five undrafted rookies -- at least for now.

McDonald will miss the first half of the season serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy following his arrest last year on suspicion of driving under the influence. The suspension had already been announced when the veteran signed as a free agent in March with the Dolphins, and they were impressed with him in training camp.

Among those surviving cuts as the team reached the regular-season roster limit were safety Maurice Smith, tackle Eric Smith, linebacker Chase Allen, cornerback Torry McTyer and punter Matt Haack, all undrafted rookies.

Offensive lineman Sam Young, an eighth-year veteran with 14 career starts, was among those released. Others cut included defensive end Nick Williams and linebacker Neville Hewitt.

McDonald spent the past four seasons with the Rams, starting 53 games. He's expected to start opposite safety Reshad Jones in the second half of the season.

