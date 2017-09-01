Twins place LHP Santiago on 60-day DL

Hector Santiago's season is finished. The Minnesota Twins placed the left-hander on the 60-day disabled list on Friday morning.

The Twins recalled pitchers BuddyBoshers and Nik Turley from Triple-A Rochester and selected the contract of outfielder Niko Goodrum to take Santiago's place on the 40-man roster.

Santiago hasn't pitched for Minnesota since July 2 when he allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings to the Royals. He started the season 4-1 but slumped to 4-8 with a 5.63 ERA. Santiago was placed on the disabled list on July 5, and he made six rehab starts at Triple-A before being placed on the DL once again on Friday.

Boshers is 1-0 on the year with a 5.16 ERA in 29 2/3 innings for the Twins. Turley has allowed 19 runs in 13 2/3 innings in 2017 after making his Major League Baseballdebut on June 11.

Goodrum, a second-round pick by the Twins in 2010, is hitting .265/.309/.425 for Triple-A with 13 home runs and 66 RBI. He has yet to play in a major-league game.