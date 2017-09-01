Several familiar faces rejoin Royals amid flurry of roster moves

It's Sept. 1, which means MLB active rosters can expand. And expand it did in Kansas City.

The Royals made several roster moves Friday, including the addition of right-handed pitcher Sam Gaviglio, who was claimed off outright waivers from the Seattle Mariners. He will join the team Saturdayin Minneapolis. In a corresponding move, the teamreleased right-handed relieverNeftali Feliz.

Gaviglio, 27, was 3-5 with a 4.62 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) with the Mariners this season.

The Royals reinstated right-hander Trevor Cahill from the 10-day disabled list, where he was recovering from right shoulder impingement syndrome. Cahill started three games for the Royals after being obtained from San Diego in July. He had an 8.18 ERA without a decision in those starts.

The team also selected right-handed pitcher Andres Machado and recalled catcher Cam Gallagher, infielder Ral Mondesi and outfielders Terrance Gore and Paulo Orlando from Triple-A Omaha. To make room for Machado on the 40-man roster, the Royalstransferred left-hander Brian Flynn to the 60-day disabled list (left groin strain).

The Royals now have 31 active players from their 40-man roster in the major leagues. Flynn, Miguel Almonte, Nate Karns and Bubba Starling areon the 60-day disabled list.